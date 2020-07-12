Oilers Defenseman Mike Green Opts Out of NHL's Return to Play

Edmonton Oilers defenseman Mike Green will not participate in the team’s play-in series against the Chicago Blackhawks next month, as the blue liner has opted out of the league’s return to play amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Green cited family health concerns as the reason behind his decision to drop out of the league’s restarted season.

“Due to the uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and after much consideration, I’ve decided for deeply personal family health reasons not to participate in the return to play,” Green said in a statement. “This has been a hard decision knowing I’m going to miss the opportunity to compete in the playoffs with a Stanley Cup contender. I wish the best of luck to the guys and I appreciate the Edmonton Oilers’ support.”

Green was traded to the Oilers in February after a stint with the Detroit Red Wings, but suffered a sprained MCL just two games into his tenure with Edmonton.

The defenseman had three goals and eight assists with the Red Wings, but didn’t register a point in his two games with the Oilers.

Players have until Monday to decide to opt out of the season restart.

Several other players, including Calgary Flames defenseman Travis Hamonic, Vancouver Canucks forward Sven Baertschi and Montreal Canadiens defenseman Karl Alzner have also decided to opt out of the league’s return to action.