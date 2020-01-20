Jonathan Toews

Jonathan Toews Named NHL’s Third Star of the Week

Toews had three goals and six assists in a four-game span

By James Neveau

TORONTO, ON – JANUARY 18: Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on January 18, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Blackhawks defeated the Maple Leafs 6-2. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews has been on a tear as of late, and he was rewarded with the NHL’s Third Star of the Week honors Monday.

During the week of Jan. 13-19, Toews appeared in four games and lit up the scoresheet, scoring three goals and dishing out six assists during that span. Toews has been helped by a huge scoring surge from rookie winger Dominik Kubalik, and forward Drake Caggiula’s return to the lineup has also helped boost the captain’s numbers of late.

Washington Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin took home First Star honors, scoring six goals in three games, and Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins was named Second Star, as he posted a 3-0-0 record with a pair of shutouts over the last week.

After a sluggish start to the season, Toews is nearing a point-per-game pace, with 14 goals and 30 assists in 50 games so far this season.

Toews and his teammates will next take the ice on Tuesday night when they welcome the Florida Panthers to the United Center for the team’s final game before the All-Star break.

