John McDonough Pens Letter to Blackhawks Fans After Being Released by Team

Blackhawks President John McDonough speaks with reporters at Wrigley Field in 2008

CHICAGO – JULY 22: John McDonough, President of the Chicago Blackhawks, talks with reporters at the NHL Winter Classic 2009 press conference on July 22, 2008 at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images for NHL)

A day after the Chicago Blackhawks released former President and CEO John McDonough, the long-time executive released a letter thanking the team and its fans for more than a decade of support.

McDonough, who joined the Blackhawks in 2007 and was with the organization through a run that included three Stanley Cup championships and five conference final appearances, called his time with the team “the ride of a lifetime,” and said he will look back on his time in Chicago with fondness.

“It was the ride of a lifetime,” McDonough said. “I would like to thank Rocky, the Wirtz family, our staff, the players, the ambassadors and the fans for all they have done for the organization. I will forever be grateful to them and proud of what we accomplished together. Blackhawks fans are so incredibly passionate and loyal and are deserving of a consistent winner.”

McDonough also quoted his late father, who had a phrase he liked to use for those he found to be “dignified, respectful and worth of admiration.”

“He would say they had ‘class a la mode,’” he said. “That perfectly describes the Wirtz family and the Chicago Blackhawks.”

