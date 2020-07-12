Edmonton Oilers Announce Summer Camp Roster Ahead of Series Vs. Blackhawks

As the Chicago Blackhawks and Edmonton Oilers prepare to face off in the NHL’s Return to Play tournament, the Oilers have officially announced their summer camp roster.

The Oilers’ roster includes 18 forwards, 10 defensemen and five goaltenders, according to a press release by the team.

Here are the players Edmonton will choose from as they work their way through camp and into shape for the upcoming tournament series against the Blackhawks:

Forwards –

Josh Archibald, Andreas Athanasiou, Tyler Benson, Alex Chiasson, Leon Draisaitl, Gaetan Haas, Tyler Ennis, Zack Kassian, Jujhar Khaira, Cooper Marody, Connor McDavid, Ryan McLeod, James Neal, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Joakim Nygard, Patrick Russell, Riley Sheahan, Kailer Yamamoto

Defensemen –

Ethan Bear, Matt Benning, Evan Bouchard, Philip Broberg, Caleb Jones, Oscar Klefbom, William Lagesson, Adam Larsson, Darnell Nurse, Kris Russell

Goaltenders –

Mikko Koskinen, Olivier Rodrigue, Stuart Skinner, Mike Smith, Dylan Wells

The announcement comes after Oilers defenseman Mike Green opted out of the season restart due to family health concerns.

Teams have until Monday to set their rosters, as the NHL is set to move into Phase Three of its season restart plan. That phase will allow teams to officially begin training camp, with the league’s season set to resume on Aug. 1.

Each team is allowed to carry up to 30 skaters on their summer camp roster, along with an unlimited number of goaltenders.

The Blackhawks are one of a handful of NHL teams that have not announced their camp roster.