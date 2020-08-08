Chicago Blackhawks to Face Vegas Golden Knights in 1st Round Playoff Series

The Chicago Blackhawks have learned the identity of their first round playoff opponent, as they will take on the Vegas Golden Knights in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

The Blackhawks, who earned the number eight seed by virtue of their series win over the Edmonton Oilers, will take on the top-seeded Golden Knights, who earned that spot after beating the Colorado Avalanche in the final game of round robin play Saturday in Edmonton.

The Avalanche, by virtue of their loss, will take on the Arizona Coyotes in the first round. The final two seeds will be determined Sunday when the St. Louis Blues and Dallas Stars face-off in Edmonton. The winner of that game will take on the Calgary Flames in the quarterfinals, while the loser will face the Vancouver Canucks.

From this point forward, all series in the postseason will be traditional best-of-seven affairs after the best-of-five qualifying round series.

The Blackhawks and Golden Knights have never met in postseason play. The Blackhawks posted a 1-1-1 record against Vegas during the regular season.