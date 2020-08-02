Blackhawks to Host ‘Drive-In' Watch Parties at Schaumburg Baseball Stadium

After a fun Saturday afternoon that saw the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs qualifying round, fans hoping to catch the team on the big screen will have an opportunity to do so in suburban Schaumburg.

According to a press release, tickets are still available for the Blackhawks’ drive-in watch parties on Monday and Wednesday nights in the Schaumburg Boomers Stadium parking lot.

Tickets cost $40 per car load, and come with a guaranteed parking space and a designated viewing area, the team said.

The team posted a video of the fun that fans had on Saturday, as the Blackhawks scored six goals and grabbed a 1-0 series lead over the Oilers:

We had a blast at our first-ever Drive-In Watch Party!



Spots are still available for Games 2 and 3: https://t.co/Fr9VOGMIzv pic.twitter.com/OYhpzqWR7M — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) August 2, 2020

Jim Cornelison thrilled fans by singing the National Anthem prior to the game, and the team’s mascot Tommy Hawk also got in on the socially distanced fun as fans caught the game on the big screen.

Games 2 and 3 of the series are both late starts, with puck drop scheduled for 9:30 p.m. for both contests. For those fans who can’t make it to Boomers Stadium, the games will air on NBC Sports Chicago.

For ticket information, fans can visit the Blackhawks' website.