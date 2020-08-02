Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks to Host ‘Drive-In' Watch Parties at Schaumburg Baseball Stadium

By James Neveau

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – AUGUST 01: The Chicago Blackhawks celebrate the 6-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers after Game One of the Western Conference Qualification Round prior to the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 01, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta. Due to concerns of the spread of the coronavirus,
NHL games are being played without fans. (Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

After a fun Saturday afternoon that saw the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs qualifying round, fans hoping to catch the team on the big screen will have an opportunity to do so in suburban Schaumburg.

According to a press release, tickets are still available for the Blackhawks’ drive-in watch parties on Monday and Wednesday nights in the Schaumburg Boomers Stadium parking lot.

Tickets cost $40 per car load, and come with a guaranteed parking space and a designated viewing area, the team said.

The team posted a video of the fun that fans had on Saturday, as the Blackhawks scored six goals and grabbed a 1-0 series lead over the Oilers:

Jim Cornelison thrilled fans by singing the National Anthem prior to the game, and the team’s mascot Tommy Hawk also got in on the socially distanced fun as fans caught the game on the big screen.

Games 2 and 3 of the series are both late starts, with puck drop scheduled for 9:30 p.m. for both contests. For those fans who can’t make it to Boomers Stadium, the games will air on NBC Sports Chicago.

Sports

54 mins ago

Cubs' Kris Bryant Tests Negative, Remains Sidelined Under MLB COVID-19 Protocols

Kris Bryant 1 hour ago

Kris Bryant Tests Negative for Coronavirus After Dealing With Stomach Ailment, David Ross Says

For ticket information, fans can visit the Blackhawks' website.

This article tagged under:

Chicago BlackhawksSchaumburg Boomers
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us