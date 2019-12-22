John Quenneville

Blackhawks Recall John Quenneville From IceHogs

The Blackhawks acquired Quenneville in an offseason trade with the New Jersey Devils

By James Neveau

LAVAL, QC – DECEMBER 17: John Quenneville #17 of the Rockford IceHogs skates against the Laval Rocket during the third period at Place Bell on December 17, 2019 in Laval, Canada. The Rockford IceHogs defeated the Laval Rocket 3-2 in the shoot-out. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

The Chicago Blackhawks have added another forward to their roster, recalling John Quenneville from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Quenneville, whom the Blackhawks acquired in a June trade with the New Jersey Devils, has scored eight goals and dished out five assists in 19 games with the IceHogs so far this season.

The move comes one day after the Blackhawks placed forward Brandon Saad on injured reserve with a right ankle injury he suffered in a win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Quenneville's first cousin, once-removed is former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville, who is now the head coach of the Florida Panthers.

The Blackhawks will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Devils at the United Center.

