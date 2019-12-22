Blackhawks Recall John Quenneville From IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks have added another forward to their roster, recalling John Quenneville from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs.

Quenneville, whom the Blackhawks acquired in a June trade with the New Jersey Devils, has scored eight goals and dished out five assists in 19 games with the IceHogs so far this season.

ROSTER MOVE: The #Blackhawks have recalled forward John Quenneville from the AHL's Rockford IceHogs pic.twitter.com/aXsovzik97 — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 22, 2019

The move comes one day after the Blackhawks placed forward Brandon Saad on injured reserve with a right ankle injury he suffered in a win over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

Quenneville's first cousin, once-removed is former Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville, who is now the head coach of the Florida Panthers.

The Blackhawks will be back in action on Monday night when they take on the Devils at the United Center.