Blackhawks Promote Stan Bowman to President of Hockey Ops, Hire Jaime Faulkner to Lead Business Ops

The Chicago Blackhawks have restructured their leadership team, naming Jaime Faulkner as the new president of business operations and promoting General Manager Stan Bowman to the position of president of hockey operations.

The team made the announcements Wednesday morning. Bowman will retain his position as the team’s general manager, while Faulkner will build a reconfigured business operations department.

The new positions were created after the firing of former team President John McDonough earlier this year. Danny Wirtz had been named the interim president, but will now take on a position as the team’s CEO, the Blackhawks said in a press release.

According to the team, Wirtz will be responsible for setting the organization’s long-term mission, and will oversee the team’s HR and finance departments, as well as the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation.

Faulkner, who founded the company E15 in 2013, has a deep background in business analytics, according to the team. The company developed systems that predicted fan behavior and introduced automated concessions to numerous sports venues, including the United Center and Wrigley Field.

Her responsibilities will include growing the team’s fanbase through innovative programs, overseeing ticket sales and brand and corporate partnerships, according to the team.

“I am excited for the opportunity to take the iconic franchise of the Chicago Blackhawks – rich with a historic past and strong foundation in Chicago and beyond – to the next level, and to help write a new chapter for the Blackhawks and our fans,” Faulkner said in a statement. “I appreciate the support of Rocky and Danny, and look forward to furthering their vision.”

Bowman, who has been the team’s general manager since 2009, will oversee all hockey operations for the Blackhawks, cementing his place in the team’s leadership structure as he helps the club to work through a rebuilding process.

“This is a special day for the Blackhawks organization and shows the bright future ahead for the team,” he said. “I would like to thank Rocky and Danny Wirtz for their continued support and the opportunity to serve in this new role.”

Faulkner is set to meet the media, along with Danny Wirtz, on Thursday morning, while Bowman will address media on Friday, the team said.