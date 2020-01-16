Blackhawks Place Dylan Strome on IR, Recall Brandon Hagel From Rockford

The Chicago Blackhawks have made a roster move, placing forward Dylan Strome on the injured reserve list and recalling forward Brandon Hagel from the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs.

Strome, who has been battling a right ankle injury, was placed on IR retroactive to Jan. 7, the team said in a press release.

ROSTER MOVE: Forward Brandon Hagel has been recalled from the Rockford IceHogs.



In 40 games for the Blackhawks so far this season, Strome had registered 10 goals and dished out 20 assists for the Blackhawks. He suffered the injury during a Jan. 7 game against the Calgary Flames.

Strome will be replaced on the active roster by Hagel, who currently leads the IceHogs with 13 goals on the season. Hagel, a sixth-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres in the 2016 NHL Draft, will likely get at least a few shifts in a top-six role, as the team continues to play without Strome and forward Brandon Saad.

If Hagel does play on Saturday, he will be making his NHL debut for the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks will next be in action on Saturday when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs to wrap up a three-game road trip. The Blackhawks, who have won three games in a row, are now four games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.