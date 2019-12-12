Calvin de Haan

Blackhawks Place Defenseman Calvin de Haan on Injured Reserve

de Haan suffered a shoulder injury during the team's loss to the Golden Knights on Tuesday

By James Neveau

The Chicago Blackhawks just keep taking hits to their defensive depth, as the team has placed defenseman Calvin de Haan on the injured reserve list.

The blue liner suffered a right shoulder injury during the team’s Tuesday loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, and during a press conference on Thursday, head coach Jeremy Colliton said that the team fears the injury could be a “long-term” one.

de Haan has played in 29 games for the Blackhawks so far this season, registering a goal and dishing out five assists.

The Blackhawks are already dealing with a number of injuries on the defensive side of the ice, as Duncan Keith remains sidelined with a groin injury. The team did get some good news on Thursday, as Olli Maatta will return after missing four games with flu-like symptoms.

The Blackhawks will play the second game of a three-game road trip on Thursday night when they visit the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m.

