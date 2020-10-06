Blackhawks Pick Lukas Reichel in First Round of NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks have made their first round pick in the NHL Draft, selecting forward Lukas Reichel with the 17th overall pick Tuesday.

Reichel, a German-born forward who plays for Eisbaren Berlin in the German Elite League, scored 12 goals and dished out 12 assists in 42 games last season.

In the under-20 World Championships, Reichel had three goals and two assists in seven games.

At 6-foot tall, Reichel could make a quick journey to the NHL, with scouts lauding his ability to defend in the neutral zone and his puck-handling abilities, two key facets of the game that scouts look for in young players.

Scouts say that Reichel will likely need to add some strength, as he only weighs 172 pounds, but he is one of the highest-upside players at this stage of the draft, and the Blackhawks are hoping that their European scouting department has targeted another quality player after hitting on players like Teuvo Teravainen in the NHL Draft and Artemi Panarin and Dominik Kubalik in free agency.

For those fans who haven't seen Reichel play, here is a highlight reel of his time in the DHL: