Blackhawks Hire Rob Cookson as Assistant Coach, Elevate Marc Crawford

Blackhawks hire Cookson as assistant, elevate Crawford originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Blackhawks have hired Rob Cookson as an assistant coach, the team announced Wednesday. Marc Crawford was also elevated to associate coach on interim head coach Derek King's staff.

Cookson, 60, served as an assistant coach with Crawford in Ottawa from 2016-19 and was an assistant on Crawford's staff with the ZSC Lions of the National League A from 2012-16. The two of them guided the club to wins in the 2014 NLA Championship and 2016 Swiss Cup.

Cookson, most recently, was an assistant coach with HC Lugano of the National League in Switzerland, where he coached Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev. His previous NHL coaching experience includes eight seasons as an assistant in Calgary (2001-11) and three seasons as a video coach in Philadelphia (1998-2000).

"Rob’s extensive NHL experience will complement our staff immediately," Blackhawks interim GM Kyle Davidson said in a statement. "It’s his fresh perspective, however, that will really benefit the team as we work on this transition. We look forward to Rob meeting us on this road trip and I know he is eager to get going with this group."

Chris Kunitz served as the second assistant on the bench while the Blackhawks conducted their search. He will return to his role as player development advisor full-time.

