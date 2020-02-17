Blackhawks Convention Hotel Packages Go On Sale This Week

Hotel packages to the 2020 Chicago Blackhawks Convention will go on sale Friday, the team announced in a press release.

The Blackhawks Convention will kick off Friday, July 24, and will run through Sunday, July 26 at the Hilton Chicago in downtown Chicago. Hotel packages will be available beginning Friday, and fans are being offered some big-time perks with this year’s tickets.

According to the Blackhawks, those fans purchasing a hotel room and tickets for the weekend will receive:

-An autographed poster commemorating Patrick Kane’s 1,000th career point

-Guaranteed placement into two VIP autograph and/or photograph sessions

-The opportunity to purchase up to four additional convention passes at 50 percent off

The Blackhawks also announced that weekend passes for the convention will go on sale Friday, March 13.