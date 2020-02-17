Blackhawks Convention 2020

Blackhawks Convention Hotel Packages Go On Sale This Week

The Blackhawks also announced that weekend passes for the event will go on sale March 13

Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews celebrates after scoring a shootout goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Dec. 29, 2019.

" data-ellipsis="false">

Hotel packages to the 2020 Chicago Blackhawks Convention will go on sale Friday, the team announced in a press release.

The Blackhawks Convention will kick off Friday, July 24, and will run through Sunday, July 26 at the Hilton Chicago in downtown Chicago. Hotel packages will be available beginning Friday, and fans are being offered some big-time perks with this year’s tickets.

According to the Blackhawks, those fans purchasing a hotel room and tickets for the weekend will receive:

Local

International Women's Day 12 mins ago

All-Female Crew to Broadcast Blues-Blackhawks Game for International Women’s Day

Lake Michigan 29 mins ago

Ice Volcanoes Explode Along Lake Michigan as Ice Balls Line Shoreline: NWS

-An autographed poster commemorating Patrick Kane’s 1,000th career point

-Guaranteed placement into two VIP autograph and/or photograph sessions

-The opportunity to purchase up to four additional convention passes at 50 percent off

The Blackhawks also announced that weekend passes for the convention will go on sale Friday, March 13.

This article tagged under:

Blackhawks Convention 2020Chicago Blackhawks
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us