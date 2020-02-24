NHL Trade Deadline

Blackhawks Acquire T.J. Brennan in Trade With Flyers

Brennan will be assigned to the Rockford IceHogs

By James Neveau

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 19: T.J. Brennan #43 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on September 19, 2018 in New York City. The Flyers defeated the Rangers 6-4. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The Chicago Blackhawks made a minor league deal ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline, acquiring defenseman T.J. Brennan from the Philadelphia Flyers.

In exchange, the Blackhawks sent center Nathan Noel to the Flyers.

Brennan, a 30-year-old defenseman, has played for five different AHL teams during his career, including a stint with the Rockford IceHogs during the 2014-15 season. In 28 games this season with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Brennan has a goal and seven assists.

The blue liner has appeared in 53 career NHL games, scoring five goals and picking up eight assists.

Noel, a fourth-round pick of the Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Draft, appeared in eight games with the IceHogs this season, failing to register a point. He has primarily played for the ECHL’s Indy Fuel, with six goals and 11 assists to his credit in 39 games.

Brennan will be assigned to the IceHogs, who trail the Chicago Wolves by two points in the race for the fourth and final playoff spot in the AHL’s Central Division.  

This article tagged under:

NHL Trade DeadlineChicago BlackhawksTJ Brennan
