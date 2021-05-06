Under Center Podcast: If Aaron Rodgers Leaves the Green Bay Packers, Will Bears Have the Best QB in the NFC North?

Under Center Podcast: If Rodgers leaves, will Bears have best QB in division? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Under Center crew is back to two episodes a week until next offseason and we have a great episode lined up for you today. Ken Davis, Alex Shapiro, and Eric Strobel break down the move by the Bears to cut Charles Leno Jr., seemingly to make room for incoming rookie Teven Jenkins to start at left tackle but is he ready to be one of the most important players on the team protecting the blind side of the Bears' future quarterback? The guys also discuss the disgruntled Aaron Rodgers and his attempt to be traded and if he is no longer a Packer would the Bears finally have the best quarterback in the division?

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

(2:00) - The Bears cut Charles Leno Jr., should the Bears have kept him for depth at the position?(10:00) - Is Teven Jenkins ready to be an NFL starting left tackle?(20:00) - Are Bears fans too hyped for this draft class?(25:50) - Aaron Rodgers is ready to leave Green Bay(35:20) - Which teams would be a fit for Aaron Rodgers(47:00) - Will the Bears finally have the best QB in the NFC North

Listen here.