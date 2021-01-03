Roquan Smith Suffers Elbow Injury in Bears' Game vs. Packers

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers after suffering an elbow injury.

Smith suffered the injury on Green Bay's first possession of the game, going down on the field after trying to make a tackle in the first quarter of the contest.

The linebacker was briefly looked at on the sidelines, then headed back to the locker room, according to reporters at Soldier Field.

He has since rejoined the Bears on the sideline, but his status is uncertain.

We will update this story with new details as they become available.