Reports Swirl Over Potential Head Coach, General Manager Candidates Being Eyed by Bears

The Chicago Bears have signaled massive changes are coming to the organization after firing General Manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy on Monday, and already there are a slew of candidates that have been linked to the open positions.

Team Chairman George McCaskey is spearheading the search for replacements for both Pace and Nagy, and is aiming to put together a leadership team that will transform the club's roster in the coming years.

Here are some of the candidates the Bears are reportedly pursuing for both jobs:

Head Coaching Candidates:

Brian Daboll

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears are one of at least two teams that has requested permission to speak to the Buffalo Bills’ offensive coordinator for their open head coaching position, joining the Miami Dolphins in that pursuit:

The #Dolphins and #Bears are requesting permission to interview #Bills OC Brian Daboll, source said. He’ll get more interest, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 11, 2022

Daboll has been instrumental in the development of Josh Allen in Buffalo, having worked with the Bills since 2018. He was named the Associated Press’ NFL Assistant Coach of the Year after the 2020 season.

Leslie Frazier

Speaking of Bills coordinators, Buffalo’s defensive coordinator and assistant head coach is also on the Bears’ radar, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano:

Per source, the Bears have requested permission to interview Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier for their head coach opening. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 10, 2022

Frazier served as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings for four seasons, going 21-32-1 in those campaigns and leading them to one playoff appearance. He also played for the Bears between 1981 and 1985.

Prior to joining the Bills in 2017, Frazier also worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens.

Doug Pederson

The Bears are apparently interested in chatting with a former Super Bowl-winning coach, as they’re expected to interview Pederson according to Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune:

The Bears have reached out to Doug Pederson to set up an interview for their head coaching opening. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) January 10, 2022

Pederson served as the offensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs from 2013 to 2015, then became head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He led them to three playoff appearances in five seasons, including a 13-3 2017 season that saw the Eagles capture the Super Bowl championship.

In five seasons in Philadelphia, Pederson posted a 42-37-1 record, but was let go after a last-place finish in the 2020 season.

General Manager Candidates:

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

The Bears have requested to interview a pair of Cleveland Browns executives in their search for Pace’s replacement, including VP of Football Operations Adofo-Mensah, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

The #Bears requested an interview with #Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their GM job, per source.



A former Princeton basketball player who has risen quickly as an NFL executive, Adofo-Mensah interviewed with the #Panthers last year. A name to watch. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

Adofo-Mensah worked for the San Francisco 49ers prior to joining the Browns, and also has experience in working on Wall Street in various capacities after graduating from Princeton.

Morocco Brown

The Bears are very familiar with the Indianapolis Colts’ director of college scouting, as he spent seven seasons with the Bears from 2001 to 2007. He is closely linked with Colts GM Chris Ballard, who is one of the most well-respected executives in the game:

The #Bears have put in a request to interview #Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown for their vacant GM job, source said. A respected voice in Indy, considering the draft success they've had. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2022

According to USA Today, Brown interviewed for the Atlanta Falcons’ GM position last season, and is considered a top candidate on the executive market.

Glenn Cook

According to ESPN’s Kimberley Martin, the Bears have also requested permission to interview Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook:

#Bears have asked permission to interview #Browns VP of Player Personnel Glenn Cook, per source.



Cook, one of the #Browns top talent evaluators, has spent time w/ the #Packers and #Colts personnel depts — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 11, 2022

Cook has had plenty of experience with talented player personnel groups with the Green Bay Packers and the Colts.