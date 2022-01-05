Report: Bears Told Matt Nagy He Won't Return for 2022 NFL Season

Report: Bears told Nagy he won't return next season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For the first time, we have a report that says Matt Nagy knows this Sunday will be his last as the head coach of the Bears. On Wednesday morning, Boomer Esiason reported that Nagy has been told he will not be retained for the 2022 season.

“He knows he’s not coming back,” Esiason said on the “Boomer and Gio Show.”

It’s not a huge surprise considering George McCaskey said at the end of the 2020 season that the Bears would have to show progress on the field for Nagy’s job to be retained. But the Bears regressed in 2021, and are guaranteed to finish with a losing record for the first time in Nagy’s tenure as head coach.

This does not mean the Bears are going to fire Nagy before Sunday’s finale against the Vikings. Rather, it solidifies the thinking that Nagy will be fired on “Black Monday,” just like the previous five Bears head coaches.

There was some speculation that the Bears might fire Nagy midseason, something they’ve never done in franchise history, due to a new NFL rule that allows teams to interview head coaching candidates if they have a vacancy. But that hasn’t come to pass.

