Packers' Davante Adams Sends Cryptic Tweet About Future

Davante Adams' cryptic tweet about future has fans reeling originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Here we go again. Davante Adams sent Twitter into a tailspin on Wednesday with a cryptic message that has Packers fans and Bears fans alike wondering what’s going on in Green Bay.

Crazy we never know what the future holds — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) June 29, 2021

First question: is this about Adams himself, or his disgruntled quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

Let’s start with Rodgers. He’s been the talk of the Twittersphere since the day of the draft when his public displeasure with the Packers started dominating headlines. If we interpret Adams’ comments to be about the QB, it could mean that Adams is finally coming to grips with the fact that he’s not going to be catching passes from the future Hall of Famer this season. Or maybe it means he’s gotten word that Rodgers and GM Brian Gutekunst have made amends and everything will be hunky dory going forward. We simply don’t know.

Looking at it from the Adams perspective, the Packers star wide receiver could be saying it’s crazy that he is considering leaving Green Bay next season as a free agent. If Jordan Love doesn’t pan out the way the Packers hope he does, who could blame Adams for flying the coop? He’ll be in the prime of his career and would probably want to maximize it, possibly following Rodgers wherever he lands. Then again, maybe Adams has been hard at work with Love for weeks and he’s realizing the Packers have yet another future Hall of Famer waiting in the wings for whenever Rodgers does exit.

Or maybe none of this has to do with football at all? Maybe Adams is reflecting on his fellow Wisconsin superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo and how his latest injury could derail yet another NBA Finals run. After 50 years without a title, it looked like Antetokounmpo and the Bucks had a legit shot to bring the Larry O’Brien trophy back to Milwaukee, but that’s in question now.

So what have we learned? Nothing really. But deciphering athletes’ cryptic tweets is always a silly game, so hope you enjoyed the fun.

