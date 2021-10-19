Packers' Aaron Rodgers ‘Didn't Plan' on Saying He Owns Bears Fans

Rodgers 'didn't plan' on saying he owns Bears fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Darn that Aaron Rodgers.

It's bad enough that he and the Green Bay Packers beat the Bears 24-14 on Sunday, but even when you change the channel he's still shown everywhere on State Farm commercials. Can't seem to get rid of that guy.

After scoring a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, Rodgers had some not-so-nice words for fans at Soldier Field.

"I've owned you all my f**king life. I own you. I still own you. I still own you," Rodgers said after giving the Packers a 10-point lead.

It turns out that Rodgers is quite the improv star as he told Pat McAfee Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show that he didn't plan on yelling those words out after scoring the touchdown.

"I didn't plan on telling the crowd I owned them.. I know I used I a few times but I do feel like it's a WE thing.. it was definitely spur of the moment but I don't regret it at all" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/NKvFODoS9C — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 19, 2021

"I didn't plan on telling the crowd I owned them," Rodgers said. "I know I used 'I' a few times, but I do feel like it's a 'we' thing. It was definitely spur of the moment, but I don't regret it at all."

Rookie Justin Fields got off to a great start in his first Packers-Bears rivalry showdown but was met quick with struggles, including throwing an interception after Fields thought the ball was in free play on what should have been an offsides flag called against the Packers. But the flag was never thrown by officials and the ball remained up for grabs.

"Control the controllables, you know? Fields said after the game. "They want to call all the flags on us, then we just gotta keep going. We can't worry about what they got going on. Eventually we just gotta put that in the past, be like, yo, what happened last play, just move onto this play."

The Bears will play Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Sunday's Week 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

