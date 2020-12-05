Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson Questionable for Bears' Game vs. Lions Sunday

Hoping to snap a five-game losing streak, the Chicago Bears are dealing with a loaded injury report heading into Sunday’s contest with the Detroit Lions, with several key players listed as questionable for the game.

Highlighting the list are wide receiver Allen Robinson and linebacker Khalil Mack. Mack, who missed the first two practices of the week with a back issue, was limited in Friday’s workout at Halas Hall, and although head coach Matt Nagy called his absence from practice “precautionary” earlier in the week, there are still questions about just how effective he’ll be if he does suit up for Sunday’s game.

Robinson had practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday, but was limited on Friday as he deals with a knee issue, according to the team. Robinson has 71 catches for 829 yards and five touchdowns so far this season, and his absence would be a big blow to an offense that has really struggled to put points on the board in recent weeks.

Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who missed last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers, was limited both Thursday and Friday for the Bears as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury and an Achilles issue, and he is also listed as questionable for the game.

Quarterback Nick Foles is hoping to be back in uniform on Sunday after suffering a hip injury against the Los Angeles Rams. He was a full participant on both Thursday and Friday at Halas Hall, and although listed as questionable, he’ll likely be the backup for Mitchell Trubisky on Sunday afternoon.

Offensive linemen Charles Leno Jr. (toe) and Germain Ifedi (calf) were both limited in practice on both Thursday and Friday, and both are still listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Rookie wide receiver Darnell Mooney also popped up on the injury report Friday, as he didn’t participate in the workout due to a knee issue. He is still expected to play Sunday, according to Nagy.

Finally, linebackers James Vaughters (knee) and Josh Woods (foot) are both listed as questionable for the game.

The 5-6 Bears will hope to sweep their season series with the Lions on Sunday, with kickoff set for noon at Soldier Field.