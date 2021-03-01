jj watt

JJ Watt, Arizona Cardinals Agree to Two-Year Contract

By Alex Shapiro

J.J. Watt decides to play for Arizona Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

J.J. Watt is headed to the Arizona Cardinals. No need to cite reports or rumors here, since the source is pretty reliable.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals and Watt agreed to a two-year deal worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Watt now joins fellow former Texan DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, just one year after Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals.

Sports

California 3 mins ago

Aaron Rodgers Gives $1 Million to Help Struggling Businesses in His California Hometown

Florida 13 hours ago

Tiger Woods Honored at Championship Match With This Heartfelt Gesture

In addition, Bears fans will get a chance to see Watt in his new colors, as the Cardinals will play at Soldier Field at some point in the 2021 season.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

jj wattChicago BearsArizona Cardinals
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us