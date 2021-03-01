JJ Watt, Arizona Cardinals Agree to Two-Year Contract

J.J. Watt decides to play for Arizona Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

J.J. Watt is headed to the Arizona Cardinals. No need to cite reports or rumors here, since the source is pretty reliable.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals and Watt agreed to a two-year deal worth $31 million, with $23 million guaranteed.

Watt now joins fellow former Texan DeAndre Hopkins in Arizona, just one year after Hopkins was traded to the Cardinals.

In addition, Bears fans will get a chance to see Watt in his new colors, as the Cardinals will play at Soldier Field at some point in the 2021 season.

