How to Watch Super Bowl 2021, Bucs-Chiefs: Kickoff Time, Odds, TV Channel, Live Stream Info

Super Bowl 2021: Kickoff time, TV and live stream info for Bucs-Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's Super Bowl Sunday, an American Holiday and tradition unlike none other. And unfortunately, the Bears aren't participants.

Super Bowl LV pits Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It has all the feelings of a master vs. apprentice showdown as the current greatest quarterback of all time takes on the young star challenging his throne.

RELATED: 2021 NFL Mock Draft 20.0: Zach Wilson leap frogs Justin Fields

If Brady and the Bucs win, Bears fans could find some solace in the fact that the 2020 Bears beat Tampa Bay. It would also spare fans the anguish of watching Mahomes lift another Lombardi Trophy as they search for a replacement for the quarterback the picked over Mahomes in 2017.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Super Bowl LV.

Date and kickoff time: Sunday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida

TV Channel: CBS

Live stream: CBSSports.com (desktop), Yahoo Sports (mobile), Fubo (streaming)

Where to bet: PointsBet

Odds: Chiefs -3

National anthem performers: Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church

Halftime show: The Weeknd

Odds provided by our partner, PointsBet.

Editor's note: PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.