Denver Broncos Land Aaron Rodgers in This Crazy Hypothetical Trade With Green Bay Packers

Broncos land Rodgers in crazy hypothetical trade with Packers

If any team in the NFL wants to add Aaron Rodgers to their roster, they might have to give up a lot.

Albert Breer spoke to NFL executives to find out the cost to acquire the Green Bay Packers' MVP quarterback. The Denver Broncos reportedly would have to give up three first-round picks in 2022, 2023 and 2024; a 2022 second-round pick; and three premier players in order to have a chance.

Is that too much for the Broncos' new GM George Paton?

Denver drafted Bradley Chubb fifth overall in 2018 out of NC State, and he's steadily developed into one of the best pass rushers on the team alongside Von Miller. Drew Lock was selected in the second round of the 2019 draft to potentially become the Broncos QB of the future. While he's only played 18 games in his first two seasons combined, Lock has shown he has what it takes to lead the team in big moments. Dalton Risner was another second-round pick in 2019 who's a stalwart force on the Broncos' offensive line. Risner started all 32 games in his first two seasons in the NFL.

Giving up those key players and a huge amount of draft capital will be a tough decision for the Denver front office to make. But if the Broncos can find success with Rodgers as they did with Peyton Manning from 2012 to 2015, it would be more than worth the price.

The Bears certainly will benefit from not having to face Rodgers twice a year as they look to re-take the NFC North crown with Justin Fields potentially under center.