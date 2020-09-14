Allen Robinson

Cordarrelle Patterson Joins Chorus of Bears Fans Calling for Allen Robinson Contract Extension

Cordarrelle Patterson and Allen Robinson celebrate a Bears win at Soldier Field

Many Chicago Bears fans have been clamoring for wide receiver Allen Robinson to get a contract extension, and one of his Bears teammates hopped on the bandwagon Monday evening.

Robinson, whose contract with the Bears expires after the 2020 season, had a solid Week 1 for Chicago as he caught five passes for 74 yards on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.

After he posted a tweet Monday afternoon, teammate Cordarrelle Patterson replied, urging the Bears to give him a contract extension:

“Extend, extend, extend,” Patterson said matter-of-factly.

It’s easy to see why Bears fans (and his teammates) want Robinson’s contract extended. After signing a three-year, $42 million pact with the Bears prior to the 2018 season, Robinson has 158 catches for 1,975 yards and 11 touchdowns for Chicago, excelling even as the team’s offense faltered at times last season.

The Bears have been mum on the subject of whether they intend to re-sign Robinson, but if his teammates’ words are any indication, they’d like to see him suiting up in blue and orange beyond the 2020 campaign.

