Bobby Massie, Bradley Sowell Inactive for Bears Sunday

The Chicago Bears are trying to finish the 2019 season with a .500 record, but they'll have to do so without key members of both their offensive and defensive lines.

On Sunday, the Bears announced that right tackle Bobby Massie would miss the team's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Massie has been out of action for several weeks with an ankle injury, and will miss the team's final game of the regular season.

The Bears also announced that tight end Bradley Sowell and defensive back Michael Joseph would be inactive for the contest.

Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, nose tackle Eddie Goldman, and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks had all already been ruled out for the game with injuries.

The Bears and Vikings will kick off their game at noon Central time, with the game airing on Fox.