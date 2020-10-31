Bears Wide Receiver Allen Robinson Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Play vs. Saints

Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson has cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol and is expected to play in Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, the team announced Saturday.

Robinson, who entered the protocol after Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams, did not practice with the Bears this week, and was listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report Friday.

On Saturday, the Bears said that Robinson had passed those protocols, and as a result will likely suit up for a key game against an NFC opponent at Soldier Field Sunday.

In seven games this season, Robinson has 44 catches for 544 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He is averaging 77.7 yards per game, the best he’s put up as a member of the Bears, and he’s been targeted 70 times by Bears quarterbacks so far this season.

The Bears will still potentially be shorthanded on offense, as Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as questionable with a quad injury. Offensive lineman Cody Whitehair has also been ruled out for Sunday’s game, meaning the Bears will have lost starters on their line in back-to-back weeks.