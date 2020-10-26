Monday Night Football

Bears Vs. Rams Live Stream: How to Watch NFL Week 7 Game Online

By Michael Allardyce

How to watch Bears vs. Rams in Week 7 online and on TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are entering a tough stretch of games which will really test the validity of their 5-1 record. Are they a good, 5-1 team? Or are they a lucky team that's some how 5-1?

Sports

Deon Bush 17 mins ago

Bears vs. Rams: Sherrick McManis Out for Chicago, Tyler Higbee Out for Los Angeles

Chicago Bears 45 mins ago

Bears vs. Rams: Three Keys to a Chicago Victory

And it all starts with a tough Rams team that is two seasons removed from a Super Bowl appearance.

The Rams and Bears have met before, including in 2018 when the Bears bested the Rams at Soldier Field. Can they do it again?

But before the action kicks off, tune to NBC Sports Chicago's Facebook Page to watch "The Warm Up" with our Football Aftershow crew. Immediately after the game ends, change the channel to NBC Sports Chicago PLUS for the Football Aftershow, with host David Kaplan, Lance Briggs, Olin Kreutz and Alex Brown.

NBC Sports Chicago's Bears Coverage:

Primetime Preshow: 6:30 pm on NBC Sports Chicago

The Warm Up: 7:00 pm on Facebook

Side Cast: In the third quarter on Facebook

Football Aftershow: Immediately following the game on NBC Sports Chicago

Here's how to watch Bears-Rams in Week 7:

When: Monday, Oct. 26, at 7:15 p.m. CT

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Live stream: fuboTV -- Get a free trial

Radio: WBBM 780AM, 105.9 FM

Kevin Harlan will be doing the play-by-play for ESPN, with Kurt Warner working as an analyst. Jim Gray will handle the halftime show.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Monday Night FootballChicago BearsLos Angeles Rams
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us