Bears Vs. Jets Inactives: Justin Fields Out for Week 12 Game

Peterman starts with Fields inactive, Siemian injured in pregame

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Justin Fields and the Bears both said the second-year quarterback would only play Sunday against the New York Jets if he could 100 percent execute the game plan and protect himself. That was always a long shot.

Fields, who suffered a separated left shoulder with partially torn ligaments in the Bears' Week 11 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Veteran backup Trevor Siemian was slated to start in his place but injured his oblique during pregame warmups. Nathan Peterman will start and Siemian will be the backup.

Running back David Montgomery is the Bears' emergency quarterback.

On Wednesday, Fields said the pain was "pretty high" in his shoulder when "finishing" throws and doing certain handoffs. Head coach Matt Eberflus said the 23-year-old looked good in limited work during the week, but there were several hurdles he needed to clear before being allowed to play vs. the Jets.

The Bears didn't want to risk further injury to Fields' non-throwing shoulder and have made the prudent decision to sit him down in what is a relatively meaningless game.

Rookie defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon remain in concussion protocol and are inactive Sunday. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry, offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Ja'Tyre Carter, and linebacker Sterling Weatherford are also inactive.

The Jets made a quarterback change of their own earlier in the week, benching second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and installing Mike White as the starter. Joe Flacco will serve as White's backup while Wilson is inactive.

Running back James Robinson and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins are also inactive for the Jets.

The Bears enter Sunday's game having lost seven of their last eight games. That slide started the last time the Bears played at MetLife Stadium, a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants.

