Bears to Move Training Camp to Halas Hall, Team Says

The team says there will still be a "public component" to practices

By James Neveau

The Chicago Bears will move their entire training camp to the team's facility at Halas Hall beginning in the summer of 2020, the team said in a press release.

The move means the end of training camp practices at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, where the team has practiced since the 2002 season.

"We will host training camp practices at Halas Hall in 2020, while maintaining a public component to many of the sessions to incorporate our loyal and passionate fans," Bears CEO Ted Phillips said in a statement. "Olivet Nazarene University continues to be a valued and committed partner, but with the recent investment in our campus expansion and state-of-the-art facilities, we feel it is important to stay home for training camp."

The Bears have practiced in Bourbonnais for nearly 20 years, regularly drawing tens of thousands of fans to their workouts. In recent years the public practices have been curtailed, with fewer than 10 public workouts last season, but now all practices will be held at the team's facility in Lake Forest.

