Bears Releasing Charles Leno, Teven Jenkins Could Be Future at LT

Just three days after drafting Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, the Bears made a quick move to release longtime starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. Monday.

The #Bears will be releasing LT Charles Leno, source said, their starter the last seven seasons. A surprise move. Chicago drafted OK St’s Teven Jenkins in the second round and plans to play him on the left side. Leno now available for LT-needy teams. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 3, 2021

Leno confirmed the move on Twitter.

2014 7th round draft pick 👉🏾 93 consecutive starts in the past 7 seasons with the team that I was drafted to.



My time in Chicago has officially come to an end. It’s a bittersweet day but I am excited to see where this next chapter takes me. pic.twitter.com/XJbJbop1kD — Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) May 3, 2021

Releasing Leno frees up about $6.2 million in salary cap space and it could be up $9 million if he’s designated as a post-June 1 cut. That space will help the Bears sign their 2021 draft class.

Still, the quick move is somewhat surprising and a strong indication the Bears believe Jenkins, who made 74 percent of his college starts at right tackle, can be a quick starter on the left side.

