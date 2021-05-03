Charles Leno

Bears Releasing Charles Leno, Teven Jenkins Could Be Future at LT

By Adam Hoge

Bears releasing Charles Leno originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Just three days after drafting Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, the Bears made a quick move to release longtime starting left tackle Charles Leno Jr. Monday.

Leno confirmed the move on Twitter.

Releasing Leno frees up about $6.2 million in salary cap space and it could be up $9 million if he’s designated as a post-June 1 cut. That space will help the Bears sign their 2021 draft class.

Still, the quick move is somewhat surprising and a strong indication the Bears believe Jenkins, who made 74 percent of his college starts at right tackle, can be a quick starter on the left side.

