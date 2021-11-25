Bears QB Justin Fields Suffered ‘Cracked Ribs' During Sunday Loss to Ravens: Report

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields was ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions with a rib injury, and a new report is shedding light on some of the details surrounding the ailment.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Fields suffered several cracked ribs during Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The fractures are “tiny,” according to Rapoport, and he anticipates that the quarterback could be back on the field sooner rather than later:

Sources: #Bears QB Justin Fields, already ruled out today, suffered a few cracked ribs on Sunday, further testing revealed. The X-Ray and CT scans were clean, but the MRI showed the additional issues. They are tiny fractures, not deemed major, and Fields should return shortly. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 25, 2021

Fields is no stranger to dealing with rib injuries. He took a massive shot to the ribs during the College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Clemson Tigers last season, but still threw for 385 yards and six touchdowns in a blowout victory.

The injury did hamper him in the Ohio State Buckeyes’ ensuing loss to Alabama in the national championship game, but he still threw for 194 yards and a touchdown in that game. He also rushed for 67 yards against the Crimson Tide.

With Fields sidelined Thursday, the Bears will turn to Andy Dalton to start against the Detroit Lions. Nick Foles will serve as the backup quarterback in the game, which will kick off at 11:30 a.m.