Chicago Forecast: Temps to Drop Throughout the Day, With Gusty Winds and Scattered Showers

Thanksgiving Day started off on the mild side for the Chicago area, but residents will need to be prepared to bundle up as the day moves along, as temperatures are expected to drop throughout the day.

The high temperature for the day has already been hit in the area, and temps will continue to drop throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Readings will decrease into the 30s by the early afternoon hours, and will move below freezing by the early evening, according to forecast models.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Overnight it’s going to get even colder, with low temperatures dropping into the low-20s in most locations.

To make matters worse, the wind is expected to pick up throughout the day, with some gusts exceeding 30 miles per hour. That, and the cloudy conditions expected Thursday, will conspire to force wind chills into the 20s and even into the teens as the day progresses, and it will only get worse overnight.

Black Friday shoppers will have to brave some of the most frigid readings of the season, with wind chills hitting the single-digits in the western suburbs and barely creeping above 10 degrees elsewhere.

Things won’t get much better in the afternoon Friday, as wind chills will remain in the low-to-mid 20s and air temperatures will struggle to reach the freezing mark.

Over the weekend things will improve a little bit on the temperature front, rising into the low-40s for Saturday, but the chance of a rain and snow mix will enter the forecast on Saturday night and into Sunday morning, with highs Sunday expected to reach the upper-30s.