Bears Place Eddy Pineiro on Injured Reserve

The Chicago Bears will have a new kicker when the regular season begins, as Eddy Pineiro has been placed on the injured reserve list.

Pineiro, who appeared in all 16 games for the Bears last season, has been dealing with a groin injury during training camp, and will now miss at least three games for the Bears after being designated for IR.

In 16 games last season, Pineiro made 23-of-28 field goals and 27-of-29 extra points for Chicago.

The Bears currently have one kicker on their practice squad, meaning that Cairo Santos will likely be called upon to replace Pineiro for the team’s Week 1 game against the Detroit Lions. Santos appeared in two games for the Bears during the 2017 season, and most recently kicked for the Tennessee Titans in the 2019 season, making 4-of-9 field goals and all 12 extra points he attempted in five contests.

The Bears have yet to make that roster move official however, as they added defensive tackle Mario Edwards Jr. to their active roster Tuesday. Edwards, a second-round pick of the Raiders in the 2015 NFL Draft, appeared in 14 games for the New Orleans Saints last season, with three sacks and eight total tackles to his credit.