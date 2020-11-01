Bears Offensive Lineman Bobby Massie Suffers Injury vs. Saints

The Chicago Bears, already thin on their offensive line, might be dealing with another injury issue Sunday, as right tackle Bobby Massie was forced to leave the game against the New Orleans Saints.

Massie, who got the start Sunday, was injured on the Bears’ first possession of the contest as he was helped off the field with what the team is calling a left knee injury.

As Massie left the field, he was seen slamming his helmet to the ground, and he ultimately made his way to the Bears’ locker room.

His injury is just the latest to fell a Bears offensive lineman in recent weeks. Left guard James Daniels suffered a torn pectoral muscle during Chicago’s win over Tampa Bay in October, and has been ruled out for the rest of the regular season.

Center Cody Whitehair suffered a calf injury during the Bears’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, and he was ruled out for this week because of the ailment.

Massie was replaced on the offensive line by Jason Spriggs. Rashaad Coward is in at left guard in place of Daniels and Sam Mustipher is snapping the ball in place of Whitehair.

There was no immediate word on Massie’s status for the remainder of the game.