Bears NT Eddie Goldman Among 4 Players Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Chicago Bears have placed four players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including nose tackle Eddie Goldman, who opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns about the virus.

Goldman, who has told media in the lead-up to training camp that he is vaccinated against the virus, was one of four players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list by the team.

That list is reserved for players who either test positive for the virus, or who are in quarantine after being in close contact with an infected individual.

Linebacker Christian Jones, long-snapper Pat Scales and offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson were also placed on the reserve list, the team announced Tuesday evening.

According to NFL rules, vaccinated individuals on the reserve/COVID-19 list will need to have negative results on two consecutive COVID tests before they will be allowed to rejoin the team.

Unvaccinated players who test positive for the virus must isolate for at least 10 days.

Those considered “high-risk” close contacts must quarantine for five days and undergo daily PCR testing, according to the league.

The Bears will kick off their preseason on Aug. 14 when they take on the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field.