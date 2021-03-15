Bears' Mitch Trubisky Could Sign With Washington Football Team

Why Washington Football Team could make sense for Trubisky originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

While we don’t know who the Bears’ starting quarterback will be when the season kicks off, we know who it almost certainly won’t be: Mitchell Trubisky. While the Bears haven’t officially closed the door on Trubisky, it’s been widely reported that both sides agree a fresh start could be mutually beneficial. Beyond that, we haven’t heard much about where Trubisky could land.

Until now.

Washington looking to have a true QB competition. They'll add one more, wouldn't be surprised if Trubisky gets second act there. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 15, 2021

Washington is an interesting option for Trubisky, as they’re one of the few NFL teams where he could truly compete for a starting job. The Football Team has Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke under contract for next season, but neither quarterback is a proven commodity. Washington is no stranger to carrying three QBs either, as they fielded Dwayne Haskins, Allen and Alex Smith to start last season.

The Football Team also features one of the best offensive lines in the game, with an electric running back in Antonio Gibson and a checkdown specialist in J.D. McKissic. Trubisky loves throwing to the tight end, too, and Washington has a rising star in Logan Thomas. Trubisky will miss throwing to Allen Robinson, but Terry McClaurin is a pretty great replacement. The pieces are there for Trubisky to thrive without needing to throw the ball 30 times a game.

In Washington’s case, they already have a couple of promising options in Allen and Heinicke. If Trubisky wins a QB competition, they’re happy because they found their new starter. If not, they’re probably still happy knowing they have one of the best backups in the league.

Trubisky’s best bet to revitalize his career is to move on with another team. As he looks across the league, Washington may be one of the more intriguing options on the table.

