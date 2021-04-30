Bears' Matt Nagy Tested Justin Fields on Draft Night and He Impressed

Nagy quizzed Fields on draft night and got his mind blown originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields has been on the Chicago Bears for less than a few hours and he's already impressing head coach Matt Nagy.

It all came down to a subtle question to test Fields' recall ability after the Bears had selected the Ohio State quarterback.

"They love Justin Fields' intellect and his recall," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said.

So Nagy tried to test out Fields skill in a party trick kind of way late last night after the pick had been made.

NFL teams had to meet with players over Zoom calls and Rapoport shared that teams try to teach the players about the team and schemes, noting the Bears and Nagy did this with Fields.

Fast forward to Thursday night, Fields gets drafted by the Bears.

"So just for fun, Matt Nagy hits up Fields last night and says 'remember that formation we went over during the Zoom?' and asked him 'what was it?'" Rapoport said. "And Fields spit it back perfectly, remembered everything about it. Really impressive mentally and obviously a lot of the reason why the Bears are extremely excited about this selection."

