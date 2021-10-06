Justin Fields Will Be Starting Quarterback Going Forward, Bears' Matt Nagy Announces

Justin Fields will be the Chicago Bears' starting quarterback going forward.

Head coach Matt Nagy announced the decision Wednesday.

This comes after Nagy announced Monday morning that despite the growth Fields displayed against the Lions, he was still QB2, and Andy Dalton would start if he’s healthy.

“What’s been great about these last couple weeks is Justin’s had the opportunity to play and get significant snaps and he’s grown from it,” Nagy said at the time. “Now we just gotta see, where’s Andy’s health at?”

Nagy had no injury updates on Monday, for any player, but he said he hopes to have more clarity on Dalton’s status by Wednesday.

After an abysmal Week 3 start, in which nothing the Bears did on offense worked, Fields looked much improved against the Lions. He completed 11-17 passes for 209 yards, and threw one interception. That was good for an 82.7 quarterback rating. While those numbers aren’t eye-popping, Fields put on display several of the attributes that drew the Bears to him in the first place. He placed several deep balls with pinpoint accuracy, showing off his special arm talent. Fields also showed good escapability and the ability to make plays off-script when things break down.