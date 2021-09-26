Bears Linebacker Khalil Mack Leaves Game With Foot Injury

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns after suffering a foot injury, the team says.

Mack, who recorded a sack in the game, was seen limping off the field after a defensive play in the first half. After going to the blue medical tent on the sidelines, Mack went back to the Bears’ locker room, and when he came back on the field, he did not have a helmet on, indicating that he would not be returning to the game.

Officially, the Bears say that Mack suffered a foot injury, and he is questionable to return to the contest.

#Bears injury update:

LB Khalil Mack (foot, questionable) — Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) September 26, 2021

Mack has recorded two sacks and four total tackles in three games so far this season for the Bears.