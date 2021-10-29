Bears' Khalil Mack Ruled Out for Week 8 49ers Game With Hurt Foot

Khalil Mack ruled OUT for 49ers game with foot injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will be without their best defensive player when they take on the 49ers. The team announced on Friday afternoon that Khalil Mack will be out due to the foot injury that has kept him out of practice for several weeks.

Mack is currently leading the team with 6 sacks, so it will be a blow to the Bears’ league-leading pass rush. However they did announce that Robert Quinn would be returning from the reserve/COVID-19 list just hours before ruling Mack out, so that will help to buoy the front seven.

According to a report from Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the team is also considering putting Mack on IR to give him additional time to heal. Matt Nagy said that the team has not made a decision yet, regarding whether or not they will put him on IR. If they do, he’ll be out a minimum of three games.

