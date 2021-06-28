Justin Fields

Bears' Justin Fields Hits Crossbar With Deep Ball in Viral Video

By Alex Shapiro

WATCH: Fields nails crossbar with deep ball in viral vid originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We’ve heard all offseason about Justin Fields’ accurate deep ball and how it can help the Bears make more explosive plays. Well that ability was put on impressive display in a video making the rounds on Twitter.

Trigger warning for fans (or coaches) still not over the double doink… crossbars are involved.

Any QB can show off a cannon with a deep ball to a wide receiver running a vert on an open field. With no defenders to make a play on the ball, it will always look impressive. But to hit a tiny crossbar from 35 yards out? That takes some serious precision.

The Bears are on break right now as they gear up for training camp. Their first preseason game, and likely the first time we see Fields play in some semi-meaningful action, is Aug. 14 against the Miami Dolphins.

