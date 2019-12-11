Bears Injury Report: Prince Amukamara Back on Practice Field

The Chicago Bears are still fighting for their playoff lives, and it looks like they’ll have at least one of their key defensive players back in the mix when they take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

According to the Bears’ injury report, cornerback Prince Amukamara was a full participant in practice after missing last week’s win over the Dallas Cowboys. Amukamara had been dealing with a hamstring issue, but he was able to practice in full at Halas Hall Wednesday, a strong indication that he’ll be back for the critical divisional game.

Unfortunately for the Bears, four other players who missed last week’s game are still being held out of practice. Wide receiver Taylor Gabriel and tight end Ben Braunecker both missed practice with a concussion, and offensive tackle Bobby Massie is still out with an ankle injury. Linebacker Danny Trevathan also remains out with an elbow injury.

Wide receiver Javon Wims suffered a knee injury in last week’s game and did not practice in Wednesday’s workout. Defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris also was out of practice with a foot injury.

The Bears are not required to provide official status updates on defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, but the run-stopping ace is eligible to return to the field this weekend against the Packers, and he has been working out with the team in an effort to be activated from injured reserve.

Several Packers players were limited in practice, including tight end Jimmy Graham, cornerback Kelvin King, and guard Billy Turner.

Linebacker Blake Martinez and wide receiver Davante Adams were full participants for the Packers in their first practice of the week.