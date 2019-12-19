Bears Injury Report: Amukamara Limited, Gabriel Misses Practice Thursday

For the second straight day, the Chicago Bears were without two of their key offensive players at practice, but another player’s name also popped up on the injury report.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara, who missed the Bears’ Week 14 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field with a hamstring injury, was able to return in Week 15 against Green Bay, but he has popped back up on the injury report with a hamstring issue, the team said Thursday.

Amukamara was a limited participant in Thursday’s workout at Halas Hall.

The Bears were without wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and right tackle Bobby Massie (ankle) for the second straight day.

Meanwhile, their opponent in Sunday’s game is also dealing with some injuries. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman popped up on the Chiefs’ injury report Thursday, as he was limited with a glute injury.

Cornerback Morris Claiborne and running back Damien Williams were also limited, and guard Andrew Wylie was out for the second straight day.