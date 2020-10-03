Bears' Game vs. Colts Moved to Late Afternoon After Patriots-Chiefs Game Postponed

After the NFL opted to move Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs due to coronavirus concerns, the Chicago Bears have had their home game moved to the late afternoon slot, the league announced Saturday.

The Bears’ game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts was originally scheduled for a noon kickoff at Soldier Field, but now the game will kickoff at 3:25 p.m., the league announced in a press release.

The matchup features the 3-0 Bears and the 2-1 Colts, who are coming off of back-to-back wins over the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets.

The Chiefs-Patriots game was postponed after multiple players tested positive for coronavirus. Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was reportedly one of the individuals who tested positive, but the team did not confirm that news in its press release on the tests.

The NFL hopes to still contest the game on either Monday or Tuesday, but the status of the game remains uncertain as the league awaits more test results from both teams.