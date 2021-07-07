Bears Fans Allowed Back at Training Camp, How to Snag a Ticket

Bears announce fans allowed back at training camp this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are officially welcoming fans back to Halas Hall. The team announced on Wednesday that a limited number of fans will be able to watch the team practice at training camp in Lake Forest, starting July 29.

To have the opportunity to attend training camp, fans will need to register for a free ticket at ChicagoBears.com/camp. Registration opens on July 8 at noon, and closes on July 15 at noon. Fans can register for up to four tickets, but will only be eligible to win for one day of camp. Approximately 1,000 tickets will be randomly allocated for each day of camp from July 29 - Aug. 25. Ticket recipients will be notified the week of July 19.

Important to note for any fan visiting training camp is that parking or car dropoff will not be allowed at Halas Hall. Free parking will be provided in the southeast lot at Hawthorn Mall, from there fans will show their tickets to get on a shuttle to Halas Hall.

There are also COVID-19 protocols fans need to follow. All fans will need to wear a mask on the shuttle from the mall to Halas Hall. Unvaccinated fans will need to keep their masks on and practice social distancing for the duration of their visit at Halas Hall too. Finally, due to COVID-19 protocols set by the league, players will not be allowed to give autographs.

Visit ChicagoBears.com/camp for a full schedule of which practices are open to the public.

Players are set to report to training camp on July 27.

