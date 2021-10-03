David Montgomery

Bears' David Montgomery Injures Knee in Lions Game

By Alex Shapiro

David Montgomery exits Lions game early with knee injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

David Montgomery exited the Bears-Lions game midway in the fourth quarter, sullying what was otherwise an offensive resurgence for the team.

Montgomery was ruled out of the game shortly after with a knee injury. He was able to walk off the field with help from training staff, but he couldn’t put much weight on that leg.

Montgomery had been the Bears best, and most reliable, offensive player so far this season. He was putting together an incredible game before the injury, too. Montgomery rushed the ball 23 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns. On the year, he has 69 carries for 309 yards and three touchdowns.

Matt Nagy will now have to lean on Damien Williams and Khalil Herbert in the backfield.

