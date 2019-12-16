Bears’ 2020 Road Opponents Decided

With the Chicago Bears eliminated from NFC playoff contention, fans are beginning to turn their attention to the 2020 season, and 15 of the team’s 16 opponents for the coming year have now been set.

The Bears, who will miss the playoffs just one year after going 12-4 and winning the NFC North crown, will have some interesting away games in the coming year, including visits to Tennessee and Atlanta.

With the Bears locked into the third place spot in the NFC North, their NFC West opponent for 2020 has officially been determined, as they will take on the Los Angeles Rams at the brand new SoFi Stadium in California.

The lone matchup left undecided is the Bears’ NFC East opponent, as they will face either the Washington Redskins or New York Giants at Soldier Field, depending on which team finishes in third in the NFC East division.

Here are the Bears’ home opponents for the 2020 season:

Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TBD

The Bears will face the NFC South and AFC South in the 2020 season, and will welcome several big-time opponents to Soldier Field. The high-flying Saints will play at the iconic stadium for the second straight season, and Deshaun Watson will look to make the Bears pay for not picking him in the 2017 NFL Draft as he will make his first ever start at Soldier Field.

Here are the Bears’ road opponents for the 2020 season:

Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans

The Bears will make their first trip back to Nashville in eight years when they take on the Titans next season, and they will also visit Jacksonville for just the fourth time in team history.

The Bears will also make their first ever trip to the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta when they take on the Falcons in Georgia, and Chicago will also play its debut game at SoFi Stadium, the new home of the Rams and Chargers, as they take on the Rams for the third consecutive season.