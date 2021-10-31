49ers vs. Bears: Khalil Mack, Dee Ford Out for Sunday's Game

The Chicago Bears will be looking to snap a two-game losing skid Sunday when they take on the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, but they will have to do so without one of their best defensive weapons, as linebacker Khalil Mack will miss the game.

Mack, who has been battling a foot injury during the season, will miss Sunday’s game and could miss more time with the ailment. He was ruled out Friday for the contest, and he’ll watch from the sidelines as the 3-4 Bears look to reverse their recent run of poor fortune.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Fortunately for the Bears, other players who were listed as questionable for the game will all suit up. That group includes defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who has been dealing with a groin issue for several weeks.

He will be in the lineup Sunday, as will safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., who was limited in practices during the week with a hip injury.

Kick returner Jakeem Grant Sr., linebacker Sam Kamara and tight end Jesper Horsted, all of whom were listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report Friday, will also play.

Quarterback Nick Foles, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, linebacker Caleb Johnson and defensive back Artie Burns will be inactive for Chicago for Sunday’s game.

Defensive lineman Dee Ford will miss Sunday’s game for the 49ers, as will offensive lineman Aaron Banks. Wide receiver Travis Benjamin, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, defensive lineman Maurice Hurst, defensive back Deommodore Lenoir and cornerback Ambry Thomas will also be inactive for San Francisco.