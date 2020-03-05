Yoán Moncada Reportedly Signs 6-Year Contract Extension With White Sox

The Chicago White Sox have been busy signing their young core to contract extensions, and they have locked in yet another star, reportedly signing Yoán Moncada to a new five-year contract.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the new pact will pay Moncada $70 million over the life of the deal. A club option could lock Moncada in for a sixth year, bringing the total value of the contract to $90 million:

Source confirms: Moncada five-year extension is for $70M. Exercising of club option can bring total value to $90M. On it: @BNightengale. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) March 5, 2020

In 132 games with the White Sox last season, Moncada had a breakout season, with 25 home runs and 79 RBI’s. He batted .315 on the season, registering a total of 64 extra-base hits and establishing himself as a potential cornerstone for the rebuilding organization.

In recent seasons the White Sox have aggressively sought to keep their young talent under team control. Prior to his first big league game, outfielder Eloy Jiménez signed a six-year, $43 million contract that came with a pair of team options.

Shortstop Tim Anderson signed a contract with the team before the 2017 season, valued at $25 million over six seasons.

The biggest contract in recent memory went to Luis Robert, who signed a 6-year contract worth $50 million before playing a single big-league game. The deal also comes with lucrative options that could keep Robert under team control through the 2027 season.